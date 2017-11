לצוד כריש במשקל 275 קילו, וללכת להירגע עם בירה

Mark Your Calendars! Star Island's 31st Annual Shark Tournament is next Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th. Come to 59 Star Island Rd, Montauk, NY to enjoy the amazing food at the Star Island Grill and see monster sharks like this 730 pound Mako that won last years tournament!

