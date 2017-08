סרט אנימציה קצר על ילד המתאהב בילד אחר נהפך ללהיט ביוטיוב

Super excited to say that, in less than 24 hrs, my thesis partner @bbethdavidd and I gonna be launching the Kickstarter for our thesis animated film, "In a Heartbeat"!! This project has been in development for a year now and I'm super stoked to finally share a bit of it. Keep an eye out!!

