אמן הרחוב סאבו הודה: יצרתי את הכרזות נגד מריל סטריפ כנקמה על היחס לטראמפ

#SheKnew campaign is FULL STEAM AHEAD RE: Polanski & Weinsten apologist Meryl Streep.



Should have never cast stones Meryl! Hollywood even sick of you. #BoycottHollywood

You can find posters near: Hollywood Highland Center, 20th century Fox Studios, & near Meryl Streep's HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/ILf0ggjwv1