רוקי אריקסון, מחלוצי המוזיקה הפסיכדלית, מת בגיל 71

Roky Erickson was the most beautifully unique person I’ve ever known and perhaps the most brilliant. He changed my understanding of how both music and the world work and he rekindled my faith in both. The time I got to spend with him is one of the greatest gifts I got out of music. There’ll never be another like him and we’ll all miss him forever. Love to his family and all the musicians who played with him and everyone who ever tried in a pure and unselfish way to give him a hand.