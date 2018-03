כדורסל: הפועל אילת ניצחה את מכבי חיפה

They call me Buzzy... Tom Buzzy. 🤔 What a fun #SavingByShaving event today. It was an honor to join the fun and support @DanaFarber and all the great work they do! Thanks for the invite @coachhale5 (Rob Hale) and thank you @piniandco for the haircut! 💯

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 8, 2018 at 9:37am PST