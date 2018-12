לאלופה ולקרי היו את כל התנאים לנקמה ואז טורונטו הביסה אותם

What a final sequence in DC!



Kyrie Irving goes off for 38 PTS and buries the go-ahead 3 as the @celtics outlast WAS in OT for their 7th straight win!#CUsRise 130#DCFamily 125



Marcus Morris: 27 PTS, 9 REB

John Wall: 34 PTS, 13 AST pic.twitter.com/OLRdV7y0Xs