"בלעדיו לא הייתי מגיע לאן שהגעתי": אגדות ה-NBA נפרדות מדייויד סטרן

I will never EVER forget when you called my name on stage and I shook your hand. My dream came true!!! Thank you for your commitment to the beautiful game of basketball that has changed so many young adult/kids lives and more importantly your vision to make our game become WORLDWIDE was a vision only you could make happen! You did just that. Making our game the greatest sport in the world! Was a honor to know you personally. Rest In Paradise David Stern! My prayers goes to your family and friends throughout this difficult time! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑